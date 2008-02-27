Sikhism Videos

Wednesday, February 27, 2008

How to Save/Record Live Streaming broadcasts (audio or video)

For recording/saving Live Streaming broadcasts (Audio or video) , u can use VLC player

Here are the steps

1)File>Open Network Stream
Attached Image

2) click on http/https/ftp/mms and enter the broadcast address(URL)
Reduced 26%
Attached Image
539 x 391 (14.85K)


3)Then on the "advanced Options" below , check the box next to it and click "Settings"
Reduced 26%
Attached Image
539 x 391 (15.42K)

4)Check "Play Locally" and "File"

Reduced 36%
Attached Image
557 x 617 (26.15K)

Reduced 36%
Attached Image
557 x 617 (26.15K)


5) Click "Browse" next to "file" and enter a file name (without any extension)

Reduced 36%
Attached Image
557 x 617 (22.99K)

6)Change the encapsulation method to asf
Reduced 26%
Attached Image
539 x 391 (15.42K)

7)Click OK and Ok.......

You are done. the player will play the saved broadcast so u will be making just 1 connection to server( in case u or the server are bandwidth starved)

this is method which i have found myself and works in most cases( including the AKJ.org broadcasts which are in asf format and Waheguroo Network broadcasts which are in nsv format ). Streamripper and Wm recorder are other options.
